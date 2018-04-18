Spring and summer have a tendency to bring about positive change. It’s a popular time to move, switch jobs, and travel, and, for many of us, the parade of sunny days has a way of encouraging us to embrace life with increased enthusiasm. And if you’re someone who believes in the correlation between looking good and feeling good, then dressing well can only enhance the season’s highlights. Scroll on for a few outfit ideas for feeling your best when you’re experiencing a milestone moment, including Brahmin bags that make a perfect gift-to-self.

Moving Somewhere New

Whether you’ve taken the leap into your first solo apartment, moved to a new city, or just switched your address to a different part of town, a fresh start calls for just that. Upgrade your style with a balance of urbanite essentials — like a hands-free crossbody in an of-the-moment circular shape — and power pieces, like a red dress, that say you’ve “arrived” (even when you’re lost). Going out to meet new people? Stand out in statement pieces such as red heels and art-like earrings.

Day: 2. Dress, $795 at Mansur Gavriel; 3. Sunglasses, $260 at Gentle Monster; 4. Hair Clip, $12 at & Other Stories; 5. Sandals, $325 at Loeffler Randall

Night: 2. Earrings, $195 at Mounser; 3. Blouse, $65 at & Other Stories; 4. Heels, $278 at Aeyde; 5. Vince Skirt, $285 at NET-A-PORTER

Winning at Work

Anyone who’s bought an interview outfit knows that career growth and a confident look go hand-in-hand. To mark a new professional chapter — earning a promotion, starting a new job, or launching your own business, et al. — start with sharp foundation pieces like a classic trench and tailored black pants. Then show you’re one-of-a-kind with bold, strategic color and interesting accessories. Tip: Pick items that transition well to post-work drinks, too, like a sleek all-day tote.

Creative: 2. Dress, $89 at Topshop; 3. Yuul Yie Pumps, $295 at Moda Operandi; 4. Trench Jacket, $485 at Kurt Lyle; 5. Sonia Rykiel Earrings, $258 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Corporate: 2. Sara Battaglia Blouse, $404 at Farfetch; 3. Hoops, $160 at Lizzie Fortunato; 4. Heels, $475 at Mansur Gavriel; 5. Diane Von Furstenberg Trousers, $368 at mytheresa.com

Taking a Significant Trip

When it comes to exciting travel plans, you’re going to want to be comfortable, but also look a little more photo-ready than usual. For a big-deal stay in a foreign city — from that girls’ trip to Paris to the Tokyo tour you’ve been saving for — prioritize practical pieces like a stylish backpack, fashion sneaker, and versatile layers. Then pepper in your Instagram eye candy: a trendy top, graphic pants, etc. For somewhere tropical, go for a relaxed, maximalist dress and chic hat.

City: 2. Jacket, $99.99 at Mango; 3. Maggie Marilyn Top, $252 at Stylebop; 4. Sneakers, $154 at Veja; 5. Pants, $253 at Mr. Larkin

Beach: 2. Diane Von Furstenberg Dress, $300 at Stylebop; 3. Hat, $39.90 at Zara; 4. Sandals, $296 at Charlotte Stone; 5. Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings, $50 at The Outnet