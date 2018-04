The Latest on the Cut

23 mins ago

The Engagement Ring I Was Going to Buy Anyway

It was never meant to be that kind of ring.

7:46 a.m.

Seth Meyers’s Wife Gave Birth to Second Son in the Lobby of Their Building

A truly insane birth story.

7:00 a.m.

The Dating Advice From My Dad That Saved Our Relationship

It took a pep talk after my first heartbreak for me to realize my father had always been paying attention.

7:00 a.m.

45 Wedding Gowns That Show Just a Little Extra Skin

The summer bridal runways were full of gowns that featured revealing details without sacrificing the fairy-tale effect.

6:45 a.m.

We Asked 14 Employees to Share Their Salaries With Each Other

It’s one thing to say that you want equality with your colleagues, and quite another to put that number out in the open.

6:00 a.m.

How I Get It Done: CNN International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour

The acclaimed journalist on reporting from war zones, her sleep tactics, and what she’s learned about love and sex around the world.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Why Is Tucker Carlson So Worried About ‘Sex-Crazed’ Pandas?

Yes, the video clip is real.

Yesterday at 8:52 p.m.

Khloé Kardashian Is Producing a Show About Sisters Who Want to Kill Each Other

It’s called “Twisted Sisters.”

Yesterday at 8:02 p.m.

How One Woman Ended Up ‘Embalmed Alive’

Ekaterina Fedyaeva checked into the hospital for what was supposed to be a simple procedure.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

This Episode of Terrace House Had More Tears (and Butts) Than Usual

A recap of your favorite Japanese reality show.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

How a Mother’s Age Affects the Gender Pay Gap

A new study finds women who give birth between 25 and 35 may have a harder time closing the pay gap.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Top Backpage.com Officials Charged With Facilitating Prostitution

The 93-count indictment was unsealed on Monday afternoon.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Look Inside an Exclusive All-Women Art Show

Artists and celebrities honor Mickalene Thomas at the Tribeca Ball.

Yesterday at 5:15 p.m.

CoverGirl’s New Lip Glosses Really Sparkle

Ulta Beauty will stock the eight limited-edition shades.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

How Do You Think Melania Trump Feels?

Excited? Nervous? Respected?

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

This Is What You Should Wear to Parties Right Now

A blazer dress is the best going-out look.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Cardi B’s Sister May Have Revealed the Sex of Her Baby

Hennessy’s Instagram caption — before she changed it — used gender pronouns.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

What 10 Reddit Men Learned Watching the New Queer Eye

“I would recommend it to anyone looking to see positive masculinity.”

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Everything in This New Beauty Collection Is Infused With Crystals

Let’s get metaphysical.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Inside Nordstrom’s First New York Store: An Exclusive Tour

Fashion-world favorite Olivia Kim on what makes it special.