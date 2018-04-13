The Latest on the Cut

18 mins ago

What to Ask When Shopping for a Wedding Videographer

And more expert advice from Blaga Ditrow, owner of Lush Life Films.

18 mins ago

A Guide to Non-Awkwardly Dealing With Money Differences Between Friends

The advice is the same regardless of what your finances look like.

7:00 a.m.

7 Top-Reviewed, Under-$50 Wedding Registry Items on Amazon

Plus their splurgy alternatives.

6:30 a.m.

Inside Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda Extravaganza

The brand held four days of shows in New York for its most enthusiastic customers — and splashed the city all over its couture clothes.

6:00 a.m.

The Artist Who Specializes in Abstract Nudes

Meet Emma Kohlmann.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Go for a Stroll in Matching Fendi

All Fendi everything.

Yesterday at 9:46 p.m.

The Best Trump-Related Revelations from James Comey’s Forthcoming Book

Including details about the infamous “pee tape” and the size of Donald Trump’s hands.

Yesterday at 6:32 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Stops to Learn About Quinoa Before Empowering Women

The First Daughter is in Peru for the Summit of the Americas.

Yesterday at 6:20 p.m.

Why Meghan Markle Went Incognito in Chicago This Week

The actress is here on immigration business.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Comey: Trump Asked Me to Investigate ‘Pee Tape’ to Prove It Didn’t Exist

Comey writes that the president asked if the FBI could investigate the “golden showers thing” to prove to Melania that it wasn’t true.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Kanye West’s Graduation Cover Artist Has a New Show in Paris

Featured at the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Gallery.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Here Are the 24 Sponsors That Have Dropped Laura Ingraham’s Show

TripAdvisor, Hulu, and Nestlé have all pulled their advertising after Ingraham mocked Parkland survivor David Hogg.

Yesterday at 5:20 p.m.

Donald Trump Reportedly Placed the ‘Best Sex I’ve Ever Had’ Story Himself

There’s also a big possibility that Marla Maples never said the infamous quote.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

Kris Jenner Reacts Like Typical Mom to Khloé Kardashian Giving Birth

She’s the first Kardashian-Jenner to break their silence.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

John Kelly Deploys Signature Facepalm at Trump Meeting

Once again, the president’s chief of staff looks thrilled to be here.

Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

This Extremely Pretty Makeup Collection Will Probably Sell Out Today

Meet the high-fashion designer behind it all.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Khloé Kardashian Is Already Planning on Moving Back to Calabasas, Thank God

Our prayers have been answered.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Dolce & Gabbana Opens a Store Just for Millennials

With all the leopard prints you could ever want.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Every Man Should Own a Pair of Shorts Like This

There’s something about a man in pink sequins.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

13 Trench Coats for Unpredictable Spring Weather

You know what they say about April showers.