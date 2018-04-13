7 Top-Reviewed, Under-$50 Wedding Registry Items on Amazon

Deciding what items should fill your registry can be overwhelming. We’ve compiled a list of the most tried-and-true wedding registry items under $50 (as well as their pricier upgrades) to help guide you through the maze of options.
Mixing Bowls: The Standby
“The variety of sizes is great for marinating larger cuts of meat and mixing sauce.” (4.6 stars, 2,279 reviews)
Mixing Bowls: The Splurge
Made from solid hand-spun copper, which is (still) the metal of the moment.
Bath Towels: The Standby
“They are so soft and absorbent!” (4.2 stars, 6,683 reviews)
Bath Towels: The Splurge
Because someone is probably already giving you a set of Hay color-blocked hexagonal serving trays.
Tools: The Standby
“It’s light, the battery holds the charge a long time, and the torque is awesome.” (4.4 stars, 929 reviews)
Tools: The Splurge
For the less heavy-duty repairs: a wood-handle-screwdriver set from American manufacturer Wilde Tool.
Salt and Pepper Grinders: The Standby
“You can adjust the salt shaker to a fine grind that is almost powder, which is great for popcorn.” (4.5 stars, 3,291 reviews)
Salt and Pepper Grinders: The Splurge
Designed by Norm Architects with an inverted shape, so the salt and pepper particles don’t spray onto the counter.
Hand Vacuum: The Standby
“If it is possible to love your Dustbuster, well … The dust bowl empties easily and is a snap to clean.” (4.2 stars, 13,952 reviews)
Hand Vacuum: The Splurge
This Red Dot Award-winning “vacuum” from Germany is actually a window cleaner that sucks up dirt and condensation for a streak-free shine.
Bakeware Set: The Standby
“My roasted potatoes slide right off, as do my sausage pinwheels … Baked my favorite caramel dessert, and it didn’t stick either.” (4.6 stars, 1,225 reviews)
Bakeware Set: The Splurge
The enamel may not clean as easily as Rachael Ray’s bakeware, but it’s scorchproof and dishwasher-safe—and the set is pretty enough to use as serving pieces.
Party Game: The Standby
“My wife and I play it on a regular basis with our 40-something friends and every time laugh until we cry.” (4.8 stars, 37,609 reviews)
Party Game: The Splurge
This new Kickstarter-backed game turns players into artisans tasked with constructing the perfect stained-glass window in Barcelona’s Sagrada Família.
