The Best Moments from Beyoncé’s History-Making Coachella Set

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé’s Coachella set on Saturday night was so iconic that she inspired a catchy new nickname for the 2018 music festival: “Beychella.” While her fans were disappointed last year after she had to drop out of headlining the 2017 festival because she was pregnant with Sir and Rumi, Bey pulled out all the stops this year, making her nearly two-hour-long performance well worth the wait.

From the Destiny’s Child reunion to Bey’s five custom Balmain looks, below, the standout moments from Beyoncé’s 26-song set.

Her performance was historical

“Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” Bey said in the middle of the show. “Ain’t that ‘bout a bitch?”

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

She wore custom Balmain

While each of her five custom Balmain looks deserved their own concert — the monogrammed yellow hoodie with denim shorts is a favorite — Beyoncé’s most striking outfit was her first. She opened her set wearing a Queen Nefertiti–inspired, bejeweled cape and bodysuit.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

Jay-Z joined her on stage

For a “Deja Vu” duet. Blue Ivy, who was reportedly in the audience for the show, definitely felt weird during this song.

Photo: KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

…and so did Solange

This wasn’t the first Knowles-sister surprise at Coachella. During her 2014 set, Solange invited Bey on stage during “Losing You.”

…and so did Destiny’s Child

And now, the undeniable number-one highlight of the night: When Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Bey for a mini Destiny’s Child reunion, and performed “Say My Name,” “Lose My Breath,” and “Soldier” in “Survivor”-inspired camouflage outfits.

Photo: KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images