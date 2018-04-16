Beyoncé Is Gifting $100,000 to 4 Historically Black Colleges

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Following her electrifying headlining performance on Saturday at Coachella — which included a step show and marching band as an homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities — Beyoncé has announced she’s donating $100,000 to four HBCUs. One lucky student from Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Wilberforce University will receive a $25,000 scholarship for the 2018 to 2019 academic year as part of her Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

Howard University, one of the nation’s premier HBCUs, was quick to praise the tribute and performance calling it “#BlackExcellence” :

Meanwhile, #BeyHive members joked throughout the performance about enrolling in Beyoncé University, a fictional school whose sorority crest was emblazoned on one of the artist’s Coachella outfits: