You Can Now Buy Sparkly Birkenstocks

Warm weather might feel like it’s still months away but soon enough it’ll be sandal season. And given the rise of ugly sneakers, ugly sandals are definitely not going anywhere this summer, which is especially good news if you’re a Birkenstock fan.

The brand has been busy with cool partnerships this year. First came their Rick Owens collaboration, full of feathery accents and dark colors for the summer goth. If that was too somber for your tastes, today they also dropped another partnership with Opening Ceremony full of sparkles. There are two styles: the classic two-strap Arizona slide and the Boston clog. The former is available in both pink and silver glitter while the latter is only in silver. Buy ‘em now, show off with a little Kirakira video and count down the days until you can actually wear them in real life.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.