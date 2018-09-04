This Is What You Should Wear to Parties Right Now

I love blazers so much that I’m wearing one right now. I feel strongly that everyone should own them in multiples. But when it comes to going out at night — especially to events where the dress code is fancy, trendy, and/or fashion-forward — it can be hard to make a blazer feel appropriate. Enter the blazer dress: the sexy, party-ready sibling of my favorite wardrobe staple.

A blazer dress looks exactly like an oversized blazer buttoned up, so you’ll want to pay special attention to the fit to avoid an overly boxy silhouette. (The last thing you want to communicate is “Oops, I forgot to put on pants.”) Depending on your shape, you’ll either want it to widen through the hips for a fit-and-flare effect, or remain narrow, skimming the body. Once you nail down the fit, all you need is a swipe of lipstick and a great pair of heels to make it feel special. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.

The Attention-Grabber

Lottie Blazer Dress
Photo: Brown, Indya
Lottie Blazer Dress
$48, Nasty Gal

Red is bold and powerful, and makes you take notice. It’s also still a favorite among designers. This flattering dress is a bit wider around the hips for an hourglass fit.

$48 at Nasty Gal
For the Minimalist

Asymmetric Blazer Dress
Asymmetric Blazer Dress
$100, Topshop

The asymmetrical hemline is subtle but interesting, and the closure is so sleek and simple.

$100 at Topshop
If You Loved the Leopard-Coat Trend

Unique 21 Tuxedo Dress
Unique 21 Tuxedo Dress
$64, Asos

Stay spotty even when it’s warm outside.

$64 at Asos
Because Pink Will Never Die

Blazer Style Crossover Dress
Blazer Style Crossover Dress
$56, Bershka

The popularity of pink has yet to fade, so go ahead and buy a blazer dress in the ubiquitous color.

$56 at Bershka
The Japanese-Inspired One

Double Breasted Dress
Double Breasted Dress
$84, Front Row Shop
$84 (was $106, now 21% off)

The slouchy oversize fit and utilitarian details make this look like vintage Sacai.

$84 at Front Row Shop
Because You Love Off-White

River Island Belted Tailored Dress
Photo: Brown, Indya
River Island Belted Tailored Dress
$103, Asos

Bella Hadid was photographed wearing something similar in magenta, but this one is a tad more affordable.

$103 at Asos
When You Want to Look Like an Instagram Influencer

Clementine Double-Breasted Dress
Clementine Double-Breasted Dress
$79, Urban Outfitters

All that’s missing is the mesh knit bag full of ripe citrus fruit.

$79 at Urban Outfitters
The Special Collab Piece

Chriselle x J.O.A. Blazer Minidress
Chriselle x J.O.A. Blazer Minidress
$115, Nordstrom

Score a piece from the fashion blogger’s first collaboration with clothing brand J.O.A.

$115 at Nordstrom
The Tuxedo-Inspired Dress

Boohoo Tailored Blazer Dress
Boohoo Tailored Blazer Dress
$62, Asos

As with a classic tuxedo, the shiny lapels add an air of elegance. Pair it with thin gold strappy heels for an even more black-tie look.

$62 at Asos
Two Trends in One

Pixie Market Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Pixie Market Double Breasted Blazer Dress
$198, Spring

Because Glen plaid is all the rage.

$198 at Spring
If You Love Structured Silhouettes

Style Mafia Tacna Blazer
Style Mafia Tacna Blazer
$149, Spring
$149 (was $185, now 19% off)

Wear it with sleek over-the-knee boots or classic white sneakers to contrast the dramatic shoulders.

$149 at Spring
The Fashion-y One

Ruffle Tux Mini Dress with Pearl Buttons
Photo: Brown, Indya
Ruffle Tux Mini Dress with Pearl Buttons
$72, Asos

Alessandra Rich’s ruffled hem blazer dress is a favorite among fashion editors. It’s been on my Pinterest board for months, but until I can afford the $2,000 price tag, this will fill the void.

$72 at Asos
The Va-Va-Voom Version

L'Agence Velvet Jacket Dress
L’Agence Velvet Jacket Dress
$198, Nordstrom
$198 (was $495, now 60% off)

The sexy dress is also on an insane discount.

$198 at Nordstrom
If You Love a Good “Cher” Moment

Blazer Dress
Blazer Dress
$60, Bershka

You can expect a lot of ’90s yellow plaid this fall. Here’s a way to get in on the trend early.

$60 at Bershka
The Retro One

Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Polka Dot Tux Dress
Photo: Brown, Indya
Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Polka Dot Tux Dress
$72, Asos

Add a beret for a French-girl flair.

$72 at Asos
When You Want to Splurge

Stretch Plaid Blazer Dress
Stretch Plaid Blazer Dress
$575, Theory

Sharp suiting is what Theory does best, so it only makes sense that their blazer dress is impeccably tailored.

$575 at Theory
