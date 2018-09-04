This Is What You Should Wear to Parties Right Now

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

I love blazers so much that I’m wearing one right now. I feel strongly that everyone should own them in multiples. But when it comes to going out at night — especially to events where the dress code is fancy, trendy, and/or fashion-forward — it can be hard to make a blazer feel appropriate. Enter the blazer dress: the sexy, party-ready sibling of my favorite wardrobe staple.

A blazer dress looks exactly like an oversized blazer buttoned up, so you’ll want to pay special attention to the fit to avoid an overly boxy silhouette. (The last thing you want to communicate is “Oops, I forgot to put on pants.”) Depending on your shape, you’ll either want it to widen through the hips for a fit-and-flare effect, or remain narrow, skimming the body. Once you nail down the fit, all you need is a swipe of lipstick and a great pair of heels to make it feel special. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites.

The Attention-Grabber

Photo: Brown, Indya $48, Nasty Gal Lottie Blazer Dress Red is bold and powerful, and makes you take notice. It’s also still a favorite among designers. This flattering dress is a bit wider around the hips for an hourglass fit. $48 at Nasty Gal Buy

For the Minimalist

$100, Topshop Asymmetric Blazer Dress The asymmetrical hemline is subtle but interesting, and the closure is so sleek and simple. $100 at Topshop Buy

If You Loved the Leopard-Coat Trend

$64, Asos Unique 21 Tuxedo Dress Stay spotty even when it’s warm outside. $64 at Asos Buy

Because Pink Will Never Die

$56, Bershka Blazer Style Crossover Dress The popularity of pink has yet to fade, so go ahead and buy a blazer dress in the ubiquitous color. $56 at Bershka Buy

The Japanese-Inspired One

$84, Front Row Shop Double Breasted Dress $84 (was $106, now 21% off) The slouchy oversize fit and utilitarian details make this look like vintage Sacai. $84 at Front Row Shop Buy

Because You Love Off-White

Photo: Brown, Indya $103, Asos River Island Belted Tailored Dress Bella Hadid was photographed wearing something similar in magenta, but this one is a tad more affordable. $103 at Asos Buy

When You Want to Look Like an Instagram Influencer

$79, Urban Outfitters Clementine Double-Breasted Dress All that’s missing is the mesh knit bag full of ripe citrus fruit. $79 at Urban Outfitters Buy

The Special Collab Piece

$115, Nordstrom Chriselle x J.O.A. Blazer Minidress Score a piece from the fashion blogger’s first collaboration with clothing brand J.O.A. $115 at Nordstrom Buy

The Tuxedo-Inspired Dress

$62, Asos Boohoo Tailored Blazer Dress As with a classic tuxedo, the shiny lapels add an air of elegance. Pair it with thin gold strappy heels for an even more black-tie look. $62 at Asos Buy

Two Trends in One

If You Love Structured Silhouettes

$149, Spring Style Mafia Tacna Blazer $149 (was $185, now 19% off) Wear it with sleek over-the-knee boots or classic white sneakers to contrast the dramatic shoulders. $149 at Spring Buy

The Fashion-y One

Photo: Brown, Indya $72, Asos Ruffle Tux Mini Dress with Pearl Buttons Alessandra Rich’s ruffled hem blazer dress is a favorite among fashion editors. It’s been on my Pinterest board for months, but until I can afford the $2,000 price tag, this will fill the void. $72 at Asos Buy

The Va-Va-Voom Version

$198, Nordstrom L’Agence Velvet Jacket Dress $198 (was $495, now 60% off) The sexy dress is also on an insane discount. $198 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love a Good “Cher” Moment

$60, Bershka Blazer Dress You can expect a lot of ’90s yellow plaid this fall. Here’s a way to get in on the trend early. $60 at Bershka Buy

The Retro One

Photo: Brown, Indya $72, Asos Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Polka Dot Tux Dress Add a beret for a French-girl flair. $72 at Asos Buy

When You Want to Splurge

$575, Theory Stretch Plaid Blazer Dress Sharp suiting is what Theory does best, so it only makes sense that their blazer dress is impeccably tailored. $575 at Theory Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.