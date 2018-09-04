Here’s How Much Cardi B’s Butt Injections Cost

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Before Cardi B was a rap superstar positioned comfortably in the nation’s highest tax bracket, she was a New York City girl on a budget, who wanted a figure that would help earn her more money.

In a new interview with GQ, Cardi told journalist Caity Weaver that four years ago, when she was working as a stripper, she paid $800 for illegal butt injections she got in a basement in Queens. Per GQ:

She wanted fat for her ass because (1) her boyfriend had recently cheated on her with a woman who, per Cardi, “had a fat, big ass” and (2) she’d observed that her colleagues with big asses made more money than she did stripping, regardless of dancing technique.

The procedure was significantly less expensive and less legal than traditional butt injections (a Brazilian Butt Lift from a board-certified plastic surgeon typically costs around $9,000) but Cardi was happy with the results. When she went back for a touch up, though, she found her basement surgeon was … unavailable.

“But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ‘cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she told GQ. “Well, somebody died on her table.”

