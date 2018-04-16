Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B’s pregnant belly did not keep her from dancing all over the Coachella stage this weekend. Nor did it prevent her from serving looks.

The Bronx-born rapper arrived to the desert on Saturday night wearing a red bandana and a full Versace look from the brand’s spring 2018 Tribute Collection: leggings and a matching top covered in colorful Pop-Art images of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean.

For her performance on Sunday, Cardi jumped from the ’80s to the ’90s, dressing in high-waisted white pants, a bustier top, and pigtails as an homage to TLC, one of the decade’s favorite girl groups. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas first wore the look back in 1996 on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet.

“Mood!” wrote Cardi in an Instagram caption. Her pigtails were a clue that she was honoring the late Left Eye in particular, whom she mentions on new her new single “Thru Your Phone.” Cardi also references TLC on “Be Careful.” Yeah, you could say she’s a fan.