Cardi B Finally Reveals Pregnancy on SNL

Photo: NBC

After months of speculation, the bump the whole world has been straining to see is now finally fully and completely visible. Cardi B finally revealed her now very obvious pregnancy to the world while performing her new single “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live. The rapper had been dodging rumors about a pregnancy and trying her best to hide her belly from the public. She previously addressed the rumors in an interview with Apple Music, saying “People cannot expect me to be open about everything.”

This will be her first child with her fiancé Offset, who tweeted a message to the rapper shortly after she finished her performance/bump debut, writing, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”