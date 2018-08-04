Cardi B Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Last night, Cardi B announced on Saturday Night Live that she’s not just trying to “fat in peace” — she really is pregnant, as we all suspected. Wearing custom Christian Siriano that essentially highlighted her protruding baby bump, the “Bodak Rapper” rapper exclaimed after her performance, “I’m finally free!”

While Cardi was clearly proud to show off her visible belly last night in a tight white dress, she’s been denying rumors that she’s expecting a child with her fiancé, rapper Offset, for months. In a now-deleted Instagram Stories post, she revealed why she waited so long to make her big announcement. (According to TMZ, Cardi is due in early July, which would make her approximately six to seven months pregnant.)

“This is why i did not wanted to say nothing,” Cardi wrote in the post. “People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that itsuppose to be a blessing.”

Respect Cardi, and let pregnant in peace.