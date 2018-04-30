Photo: Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

After spending more than a decade with the organization, Cecile Richards is bidding farewell today to Planned Parenthood, where she has proven her unwavering commitment to ensuring people have access to the reproductive health care they deserve.

Richards has led the country’s largest reproductive health provider since 2006, during which she’s fiercely — and gracefully — fought back against a constant stream of anti-abortion legislation, much of which has specifically targeted Planned Parenthoods around the country. Even in this hostile political climate, under an administration that’s commited to rolling back women’s reproductive rights, Richards has been “grateful” to run the organization.

“For me, it’s been an incredibly gratifying year because of the outpouring of support from folks,” she told the Cut earlier this year. “A lot of times people do say to me ‘Oh my god, how are you doing?’ But I am so grateful to have this job right now.”

But after 12 long years, Richards decided it was time for her to step down.

“It’s hard to leave, but I’m ready to step aside and have someone else take on the responsibilities at a time where I think we’re incredibly strong in this country,” she told CBS This Morning earlier this month.

While its unclear where she’ll go next (she didn’t totally squash rumors that she’d run for political office) or who will replace her, Richards indelible mark on Planned Parenthood will not soon be forgotten. To thank her for her advocacy and leadership, people took to Twitter to express their deep gratitude for the soon-to-be former president with the hashtag #ThankYouCecile.

Today is @cecilerichards’ last day as president of Planned Parenthood. #ThankYouCecile doesn't even begin to cover it. PP saved my life when I had less than $10 to my name. I will never forget it. Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for making that good kind of trouble — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) April 30, 2018

Rallying in the snow, traveling the country to meet Planned Parenthood doctors & clinicians, standing up to 5 hours of grilling from politicians — whatever she was doing, @CecileRichards pushed the mission of Planned Parenthood forward. We are all so grateful. #ThankYouCecile pic.twitter.com/TwrX3vIKw6 — Dawn Laguens (@dawnlaguens) April 30, 2018

I learned from @CecileRichards what it means to be a leader, a working mom and an activist for women. I’ll never forget an epic road trip with her and @GloriaSteinem in Ohio 2006. #ThankYouCecile for changing the course of my professional life. — Andrea Hagelgans (@andreahagelgans) April 30, 2018

After 12 years, today is @CecileRichards last day as our fearless leader at Planned Parenthood.#ThankYouCecile for your courage, for being an inspiration, for never giving up and for pushing us all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/YEXtnltggP — Madeleine Ellis (@ellismads) April 30, 2018

.@CecileRichards stood by me when I was arrested at a protest in honor of Alton Sterling just one month into my new role at @PPFA.



Cecile is an amazing leader and I’m honored to have worked with her. #ThankYouCecile pic.twitter.com/PKYoNVRLqi — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) April 30, 2018

.@CecileRichards, it is thanks to your tireless leadership that @PPFA's doors have stayed open, no matter what, for millions of patients who depend on it as their trusted medical provider.#ThankYouCecile! I know that whatever you do next, you will continue to lead and inspire. pic.twitter.com/noMP0mDHJi — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) April 30, 2018

Today is @CecileRichards' last day at Planned Parenthood. There is no overstating how much good Cecile has done for American women, and what a force she's been for a new generation of activists. #ThankYouCecile pic.twitter.com/sy8Nck28R5 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 30, 2018

A few years ago, when I was dealing with some vicious anti-abortion harassment, @CecileRichards called me, while she was busy traveling, to see how I was holding up and offer support and a listening ear. #ThankYouCecile for your generosity, kindness, and dedication. 💕 https://t.co/UThEsC9ozg — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 30, 2018

After 12 years, @CecileRichards is stepping down from @PPact today. #ThankYouCecile for leading the way and showing the next generation of women how to stand up and fight for our rights. This moment would not be possible without you. — Rebecca Katz (@RebeccaKKatz) April 30, 2018

#ThankYouCecile for so many things, but especially for all the those thank you notes, birthday cards and encouraging emails you send your team. It means a lot to be seen and supported by someone we so admire. Here’s to your next chapter, @CecileRichards! 🥂🍦💖 pic.twitter.com/kP7rJeIz3o — Amanda Harrington (@mandington) April 30, 2018

Have to salute @CecileRichards today for her brilliance, courage and leadership on behalf of women as she departs from @PPact. She is also a lovely person. #ThankYouCecile — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) April 30, 2018