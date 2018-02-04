Until now, you might have assumed what Step Up hath joined, no man can put asunder. Sadly, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who famously met on the set of the 2006 dance film, have now announced their decision to end their relationship. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement to People on Monday evening. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” The pair, who married in 2009, are parents to daughter Everly, who turns five in May. You can read their statement in full below.

Hey world!





So…We have something we would like to share.





First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.





We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”