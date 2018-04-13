A Decadent Wedding in an Abandoned Mansion

Photo: Les Loups

From the beginning of their relationship, Christiana Molina, 30, and Paul Hiebert, 36, were the kind of couple for whom a typical date might involve an afternoon spent exploring abandoned mansions. That’s exactly how they discovered Alder Manor in Yonkers, a century-old spot that also happens to be available for events. They settled on a “decayed decadence” theme and found visual inspiration in the film Grey Gardens, which played on a loop in an empty room (with appropriately peeling paint) throughout the reception. “The color palette was dusty pastels, like dust had settled onto the flower arrangments,” says Christiana, editorial director at M.A.C Cosmetics, “and the candles were dripping wax on the linens.” Paul, a writer for a market-research firm, met his future wife in grad school at NYU; he was overcome with tears during their first look at the venue. “Here it was,” he says. “All her ideas and plans had come to life.”

Dress: Ziad Nakad Haute Couture (ceremony), Marchesa (reception), Dress the Population (“grand exit”)

Suit: Ike Behar

Flowers: Birch Event Design

Invites: Ink Revival

DJ and photographs: Les Loups

*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.