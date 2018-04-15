How a Fashion Editor Dresses at Coachella

At this point I consider myself a Coachella expert, having gone for the past couple years now. I know exactly what to wear and pack, what’s overdone (hello booty shorts), and how to try out trends without looking like you’re trying too hard. I’ll be sharing all my festival outfits and fun events in this space, as well as on the Cut’s Instagram, so check back here every day for an update.

Day 1

I’ve learned my lesson — when going to festivals, wear something comfortable that’s not sweatpants because there’s a ton of traffic just to get there. This Aritzia slip dress is a favorite of mine when traveling because you can dress it up simply with heels, but also looks fun with sneakers. I added this printed Kooples kimono for color, which happened to perfectly match this gorgeous cherry red Lexus LC 500. It’s been so much fun to drive around in the desert, and let’s be honest, you can’t show up to star-studded parties in anything better.

Day 2

Day 2 is party central! From the massive Revolve Festival, the Fenty and Moschino parties, and Beyoncé headlining at night, it was a full day. I figured my best bet for the day was this slinky lilac top from Alice and Olivia, since I’ve been wanting to add in the trendy tone into my wardrobe, and I paired it with simple cropped jeans and platform heels. This beaded bag is from a new designer, Susan Alexandra, that I’ve been seeing all over Instagram, so I wasn’t surprised that I got a million compliments on it everywhere I went. I finished off the look with mustard Sam Edelman platforms for a little color without overdoing it.

