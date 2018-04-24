Trump Can’t Keep His Hands Off Macron!

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife and former school teacher, Brigitte, are Stateside this week for the first official visit of the Trump presidency, and everyone’s very excited. First Lady Melania Trump has been running around pointing at things, and the president, well, he can’t seem to keep his hands to himself!

Yesterday, the First Couples half-heartedly planted a tree together before helicoptering off for dinner at George Washington’s estate at Mount Vernon, and, as far as we could see, Trump and Macron shared a fairly standard amount of physical contact for two world leaders — which is to say, not much. Today, however, while greeting Macron at the White House, and during their joint press conference, Trump’s little paws were all over the French president.

He smooched him and hugged him:

Pres Trump gets another kiss on the cheek as he welcomes Pres Macron to the WH. pic.twitter.com/KsVgF2eqzB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 24, 2018

He held his hand for whatever this pose is:

And for yet another painfully long handshake:

The latest Trump-Macron handshake clocks in at 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WPW6ooXXdC — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 24, 2018

He also pretended to brush dandruff off his suit to show what a “great” and “special” relationship they have:

Trump, brushing off a "little piece of dandruff" from Macron's jacket: "We have to make him perfect. He is perfect." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/MooZRoUbc7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 24, 2018

And yanked Macron toward the Oval Office in what looks like one of those “Follow Me” Instagram poses:

I’ll never let go Jack pic.twitter.com/HXdHNKXqdS — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) April 24, 2018

The Trumps’ first official state dinner will take place tonight. Bonne chance, Mr. Macron.