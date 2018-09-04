What Does Donald Trump Have Hidden in His Coat?

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the eternal mysteries of president Donald J. Trump is how he manages to look like someone who exited the womb in an oversize suit and a taped-together tie and, at the same time, appears to never have worn clothes before in his life.

Take last week, for example, when the president returned to the White House from a brief trip to West Virginia. After a busy day of discussing taxes and railing against illegal immigration, Trump deboarded Marine One wearing what looked to me like a slim-fit overcoat stuffed with nine angry cats.

The sleuths of Twitter dot com had their own theories on what the contents of the coat could be:

When the movie theater says no outside food permitted pic.twitter.com/9eAuzuPknm — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 9, 2018

he’s about to bring a wishbone into Sherlock Gnomes pic.twitter.com/z2lzCXTGKR — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) April 9, 2018

I can't believe that you all never noticed that Donald Trump is 3 dogs in a coat. pic.twitter.com/HDqBunVBbI — Rad Wolf MacAwesome™ Is Your Official Pizza Lawyer (@emosewAcaMdaR) April 9, 2018

Almost immediately, a Photoshopped version of the image began circulating, which made the president to look even wider and lumpier, prompting even more jokes:

As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to Presidents on the thicker side, pic.twitter.com/cyUIHubOWH — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 9, 2018

So that's where he hides the smoke detectors pic.twitter.com/k3eqjxb7St — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) April 9, 2018

mall cop: sir would you please open your coat

Trump: uh ...

[37 steaks fall to the ground] pic.twitter.com/8mLNOejftl — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 9, 2018

And several versions of this line:

Trump is actually 3 racist toddlers in a trench coat pic.twitter.com/aBqPRkMcY8 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 9, 2018

Guys, maybe Trump has actually just been 3 petulant racist toddlers in a coat this whole time. pic.twitter.com/W1e3I18UMF — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 8, 2018

This REALLY drives him my theory that Trump is actually just three 4th grade boys in a trench coat trying to sneak into an R rated movie. pic.twitter.com/D8mkMAA0Iw — The Levine Machine (@Eitanthegoalie) April 9, 2018

The president is actually three people pic.twitter.com/mzwo1VJu3d — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 9, 2018

But seriously, what the hell was in that coat?