Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In February, Emily Ratajkowski got married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in an impromptu New York City Hall ceremony after dating for only a few weeks. Now that the pair have been married for almost two months, the I Feel Pretty actress and model is opening up about their surprising union.

During a Tuesday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Ratajkowski revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Bear-McClard didn’t have a ring when he proposed — so she initially rejected his offer. “He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like mmm, nah,” she said.

💫 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 24, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Luckily, Bear-McClard got inventive: “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.” That apparently sealed the deal.

Yet, the pair didn’t stick with the makeshift office-supply ring. Instead, as Ratajkowski tells it, they then wandered around New York’s Chinatown and bought an ounce of gold, which the producer said he would meld into some rings. Sure. But as you can expect, they ended up bringing the gold to a jewelry designer for help, which is what one should always do when they have a bunch of gold.

2.23.18 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 2, 2018 at 8:04am PST

“We came into his studio after hours and we like actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch. They were supposed to be temporary rings but now I’m very attached and I really don’t want to get rid of it,” Ratajkowski said. “And I just feel like, making it yourself, could you be more personal?”

Ah, romance.