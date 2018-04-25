Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On April 13, 2018, Kanye West ended his Twitter hiatus and re-joined the social-media platform, accompanied by a warm welcome from Twitter’s founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey.

At first, Yeezy stuck with inspirational quotes that sounded like they were pulled from fortune cookies or a stoner college kid, like “get past the past” and “strive for universal consciousness not segregated consciousness.” Since then, he’s somewhat … expanded his range. This week, West started tweeting about “natural born leaders” and “dragon energy,” Donald Trump, Cardi B, Peter Thiel, and more. Here, in order, is a complete list of everything he’s mentioned so far.

-Lamar Odom

-The “existing consciousness”

-Louise Wilson

-Gosha Rubchinskiy

-Contractual situations

-Playing chess with life

-#RATBOOTS

-His book

-Anthony Schiller

-Hoodies

-Lauryn Hill

-An upcoming album, with Kid Cudi

-Teyana Taylor

-Pusha T

-Yeezy slides

-Amangiri

-Waterproof silk

-A new Yeezy office in Wyoming

-Candace Owens

-Haruki Murakami

-George Condo

-Elena Filipovic

-David Hammons

-Joseph Beuys

-Elon Musk, and his well-made Tesla’s

-Scott Adams

-Nas

-Donald Glover

-Prince

-Rick James

-“Dragon Energy”

-Kim Kardashian

-Emoji

-Michael Jackson

-The 160 positions that Yeezy will be hiring for the brand’s world domination

-Michael Jordan

-Fake news

-“Ford Hughes Jobs Disney”

-Harvey Levin

-People Magazine

-Charlamagne tha God

-Lady Bugs

-The Sunken Place

-Bart Simpson

-Donald Trump

-Hillary Clinton

-Ping pong!

-Larry from Google

-Peter Thiel

-A signed MAGA hat

-A Nicki Minaj–Cardi B tour

-Tim Cook

-Hype Williams

-Olivier Nusse

-David Joseph

-Scooter Braun

After looking at the list of what he’s tweeted about in the past ten days, can you imagine what North’s bedtime stories are like?