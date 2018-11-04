Big Changes Are Happening at Interview Magazine

Photo: Hedi Slimane/Interview

According to a “Page Six” article published Wednesday, Interview magazine’s editorial director Fabien Baron has left the publication, along with creative director Karl Templer.

A rep for Baron confirmed the departure to “Page Six”, but didn’t comment further.

This is not the first time Baron has left the magazine Andy Warhol founded in 1969. He and Templer first came onboard in 2008 when Peter Brant took over the publication — only to both resign in January of 2009. That same summer though, they returned, with Baron taking over for Glenn O’Brien as editorial director.

Templer’s exit, though not immediately confirmed, seems well-timed. In February, he was accused of sexual misconduct by three models in a Boston Globe Spotlight exposé. He strongly denied the allegations.

Replacements for Baron and Templer have not yet been named, but it’s safe to say that Interview will be turning a new page in the near future.