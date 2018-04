He said that Mack was “the type of person who had self-help books and recommendations.”

Actress Allison Mack’s Friend ‘Taken Aback’ By Her Alleged Ties to Sex Cult

Keeping Up With Kanye: A Screenplay

5:38 p.m.

One of the Rape Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons Has Been Dropped

He is still facing a different, $10 million suit from another accuser.