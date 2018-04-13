This Fendi Capsule Collection Is a ’90s Throwback

It’s safe to say Fendi’s FF logo print is making a comeback. Within the past week alone, the logo has been spotted on strollers, thongs, and hoisery. Back in March, Fendi reintroduced doses of the print — which was originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld — within pieces of its fall collection. And now the signature design will get its moment in the spotlight with a full, all-logo line called the FF Capsule Collection.

The collection won’t hit Fendi stores until May 14, but in the meantime Net-a-Porter is giving shoppers the chance to shop pieces from the line on its website. Since the capsule’s debut this morning, several pieces have already sold out, but if you’re really determined to snag a piece there’s a few items still left in the mix. We’ve gathered all the gems still in stock, below.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.