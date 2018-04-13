This Fendi Capsule Collection Is a ’90s Throwback

Fendi and Net-a-Porter Teamed Up on a Logo-Covered Capsule Collection

By

It’s safe to say Fendi’s FF logo print is making a comeback. Within the past week alone, the logo has been spotted on strollers, thongs, and hoisery. Back in March, Fendi reintroduced doses of the print — which was originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld — within pieces of its fall collection. And now the signature design will get its moment in the spotlight with a full, all-logo line called the FF Capsule Collection.

The collection won’t hit Fendi stores until May 14, but in the meantime Net-a-Porter is giving shoppers the chance to shop pieces from the line on its website. Since the capsule’s debut this morning, several pieces have already sold out, but if you’re really determined to snag a piece there’s a few items still left in the mix. We’ve gathered all the gems still in stock, below.

Fendi Kan I small shoulder bag
Fendi Kan I small shoulder bag
$2,690, Net-a-Porter
$2,690 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Kan I leather shoulder bag
Fendi Kan I leather shoulder bag
$2,390, Net-a-Porter
$2,390 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Embellished lamé and stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt
Fendi Embellished lamé and stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt
$770, Net-a-Porter
$770 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Logo-jacquard stretch-mesh sandals
Fendi Logo-jacquard stretch-mesh sandals
$1,100, Net-a-Porter
$1,100 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Logo-print velvet slides
Fendi Logo-print velvet slides
$650, Net-a-Porter
$650 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Logo-jacquard stretch-knit and mesh sneakers
Fendi Logo-jacquard stretch-knit and mesh sneakers
$950, Net-a-Porter
$950 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Embroidered printed stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt
Fendi Embroidered printed stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt
$890, Net-a-Porter
$890 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Rockotop logo-print stretch-knit and mesh slip-on sneakers
Photo: © YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP
Fendi Rockotop logo-print stretch-knit and mesh slip-on sneakers
$690, Net-a-Porter
$690 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Logo-print shearling and leather bag strap
Fendi Logo-print shearling and leather bag strap
$500, Net-a-Porter
$500 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Logo-print velvet slides
Fendi Logo-print velvet slides
$690, Net-a-Porter
$690 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Printed silk crepe de chine blouse
Fendi Printed silk crepe de chine blouse
$1,290, Net-a-Porter
$1,290 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Printed silk-georgette midi skirt
Photo: © YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP
Fendi Printed silk-georgette midi skirt
$1,980, Net-a-Porter
$1,980 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Fendi Flocked leather iPhone X case
Fendi Flocked leather iPhone X case
$490, Net-a-Porter
$490 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

This Fendi Capsule Collection Is a ’90s Throwback