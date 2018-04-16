People Are Loving the Fact That Michael Cohen’s Secret Client Is Sean Hannity

Photo: Getty Images

As Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, finds himself in the midst of an FBI investigation, his lawyers have attempted to keep the identity of one of his high-profile clients secret. But no dice: at a court hearing on Monday, the judge ordered Cohen’s attorneys to spill the beans. And the truth is even better than any of us could’ve expected — because that secret client is none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Since that news broke, people have been reacting to the sheer perfection of the revelation:

