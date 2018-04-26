Can This New G-Spot Surgery Help Improve Sexual Pleasure?

Photo: ColorBlind Images/Getty Images/Blend Images

Attention! I have some (potentially) very exciting medical news. According to a new study published in the journal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, three women have received a new G-spot surgery — known as a “G-spotplasty” — that is intended to help improve G-spot sensitivity and increase one’s ability to reach vaginal orgasm. Nice!

The procedures were performed in 2013 by Dr. Adam Ostrzenski, director of the Institute of Gynecology in St. Petersburg, Florida, (he is, per the Institute’s site, recognized as the “Father of Modern Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology”) who, in 2012, claimed to have identified the structure of the G-spot within the vagina, saying it is a small, clearly defined sac in the front vaginal wall.

The three women who underwent the procedure all said they lost the ability to reach vaginal orgasm after child birth. For their G-spotplasties, Ostrzenski removed a small, diamond-shaped piece of tissue from the supposed location of the G-spot, and then stitched the vaginal wall back together, causing it to tighten. Since then, the women say they’ve regained their ability to have an orgasm through vaginal stimulation alone, and that they’re having sex more frequently.

As the New Scientist points out, though, some experts are skeptical — not only about the results of the surgery, but about the very concept of a G-spot.

“There are researchers who think it absolutely does not exist, others who think that it may exist but not every woman has it, and still others who think that it is not a single ‘spot’ or anatomical structure, but rather a complex of varied anatomical structures,” explained Dr. Devan Stahl — an associate professor of Clinical Ethics at Michigan State University — to the New Scientist.

Stahl also urged people to exercise caution when it comes to other procedures aimed at increasing G-spot sensitivity, like the “G-shot.”

“G-spot therapies have become a multi-million dollar business, promising to increase sexual pleasure for women, with virtually no evidence that these therapies work outside of a placebo effect,” she said.

So, maybe hold out on scheduling your G-spotplasty for now. In the meantime, you can always try scheduling an appointment with Dr. M.