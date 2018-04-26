The Ultimate Fancy Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Sometimes you just have to pull out all the stops for your mom. Maybe you just got a big promotion, or maybe your mom isn’t shy about appreciating the finer things in life (it is Taurus season after all). Whether she prefers her creature comforts in the form of Egyptian Cotton sheets or an animal-printed silk scarf, you’ll find something for your mom in our fancy-schmancy gift guide.

For the Mom Who Likes to Sleep In

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $120, Saks Fifth Avenue SFERRA Celeste Fitted Sheet Motherhood means giving up on so many hours of sleep. Make up for it now with these 406-thread-count Egyptian-cotton sheets. From $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Flash

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $265, Versace BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES Classic black cat-eye glasses with the signature Versace Medusa detail is just the glamorous touch she wants. $265 at Versace Buy

For the Mom Who Deserves More Than Just Flowers

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $280, RW Guild LARGE TAPER VASE by Gurli Elbaekgaard This elegant vase is just the thing to show off a creative arrangement and she can reuse it as an objet d’art as well. $280 at RW Guild Buy

For the Discerning Coffee-Loving Mom

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $350, Gucci Herbarium butterfly mug Only the most elegant mug will do and this delicate porcelain one will make her morning cup even tastier. $350 at Gucci Buy

For the Mom Who Has to Stand Out

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $390, Fendi PEEKABOO Burgundy sunglasses Take a cue from Tilda Swinton — red frames are a strong look that’s super striking and cool. $390 at Fendi Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Fun Earrings

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $395, Miu MIu CRYSTAL EARRINGS Nothing’s more playful than rhinestones and strawberries. $395 at Miu MIu Buy

For the Mom Who Studied Art History

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $395, Hermes Rosace de Janos Ber 90cm Silk Scarf The pattern on this scarf was designed by Janos Ber, a Hungarian artist who was inspired by Matisse and American post-war painters. $395 at Hermes Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Comfort But Doesn’t Want an Ugly Shoe

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $398, Stuart Weitzman THE AVA SANDAL Futuristic metallic green is super slick while the low heel means she won’t be hobbling around in pain. $398 at Stuart Weitzman Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Subtlety

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $500, Tiffany Round Tag A delicate pendant with a tiny sapphire she can wear every day will be much appreciated. Plus, if you want to personalize it, the back can be engraved. $500 at Tiffany Buy

For the Mom Who Wants to Go to Work in Style

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $520, Longchamp LE PLIAGE CUIR MOCASSINS Take a cue from our very smart In Her Shoes subject Ann-Gel Palermo and give her office-appropriate shoes that are a step up from her normal flats. $520 at Longchamp Buy

For the Mom Who’s Super Picky About Her Tea

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $525, Food 52 Coppermill Kitchen Vintage Copper Large Round English Tea Kettle A vintage copper kettle is the ultimate kitchen show-stopper, especially as she gentle pours hot water over her fancy teas. $525 at Food 52 Buy

For the Mom Who’s Secretly Into Sneakers

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $565, Golden Goose STARTER Sneakers Leopard trim at the heels give it that extra something without delving into hypebeast territory. $565 at Golden Goose Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Taking Photos

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor From $649, Google Pixel 2 If you don’t want to drop $1,000 on a phone, get her this one instead — users love the camera for it’s ability to create crisp photos even in low-light situations. From $649 at Google Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Flashy Jewelry

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $695, Nordstrom Movado Bold Bracelet Watch, 34mm An equally as shiny watch is the perfect finishing touch on her wrist. $695 at Nordstrom Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Labels

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $700, Prada large saffiano leather wallet You can’t go wrong with Prada in a power color. $700 at Prada Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Color

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $930, Farfetch F.R.S FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS floral waist-tied blazer This beautiful silk-blend blazer seamlessly goes from lounging around the house to a smart-casual meeting. Pulling off magenta is a bold move, but it’s slightly muted by the tropical print. $930 at Farfetch Buy

For the Mom Who Also Wants a Trip to Italy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor/GIAMPIERO ALESSANDRINI $945, Dolce & Gabbana Boutiques Dolce & Gabbana Mallorca print sandal Get as close to the real thing with these Dolce & Gabbana shoes. Between the bright-blue lining and the jeweled top, these are fun, festive, and perfect for wearing on a yacht. Just saying. $945 at Dolce & Gabbana Boutiques Buy

For the Classic Mom

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $1,150, Lagos CAVIAR GOLD DIAMOND X RING If your mom just appreciates good craftsmanship and good style, this is the ring for her. $1,150 at Lagos Buy

For the Mom Who Just Wants to Be Cozy

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $1,550, Net-a-Porter MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Ribbed cashmere and linen-blend sweater Help her ease into spring with a cashmere-linen blend, slouchy sweater. Bonus — it comes in on-trend lavender. $1,550 at Net-a-Porter Buy

For the Mom Who Loves the Royals

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $2,290, Burberry The Medium Leather Belt Bag Give the gift of British heritage with a functional Burberry bag. $2,290 at Burberry Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Celebrity Style

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $3,900, Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet is a favorite among the Hollywood set. It’s a classic that goes with everything. $3,900 at Van Cleef & Arpels Buy

For the Mom Who’s a Boss

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor/©Rolex $4,950, Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31 This classic Rolex is sure to impress in big meetings. $4,950 at Rolex Buy

For the Super-Feminine Mom

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $4,800, Baume et Mercier CLASSIMA The alligator leather strap and delicate gold frame make this watch feel like it’s lifted from Audrey Hepburn’s jewelry box. $4,800 at Baume et Mercier Buy

For the Mom Who Has Lots of Stuff

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $3,350, Bottega Veneta COBALT INTRECCIATO NAPPA MEDIUM CESTA BAG She needs an oversize tote that still has a little bit of structure. Enter, the Bottega Veneta Cesta bag. $3,350 at Bottega Veneta Buy

For the Mom Who Loves Diamonds

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $4,500, Omega Watches Trésor Quartz 36 MM They’re a mom’s best friend, too. $4,500 at Omega Watches Buy

If You Need to Make a Really Big Statement

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $6,050, Louis Vuitton CAPUCINES PM It’s got python-embossed corners and a python handle, and it costs over $6000. $6,050 at Louis Vuitton Buy

For the Mom Who Believes in Doing Good

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor $4,350, Bulgari B.ZERO 1 Ring Ten percent of all profits from this ring will go toward Save the Children if you purchase it in stores before Mother’s Day. $4,350 at Bulgari Buy

