The Ultimate Fancy Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Sometimes you just have to pull out all the stops for your mom. Maybe you just got a big promotion, or maybe your mom isn’t shy about appreciating the finer things in life (it is Taurus season after all). Whether she prefers her creature comforts in the form of Egyptian Cotton sheets or an animal-printed silk scarf, you’ll find something for your mom in our fancy-schmancy gift guide.
For the Mom Who Likes to Sleep In
Motherhood means giving up on so many hours of sleep. Make up for it now with these 406-thread-count Egyptian-cotton sheets.
For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Flash
Classic black cat-eye glasses with the signature Versace Medusa detail is just the glamorous touch she wants.
For the Mom Who Deserves More Than Just Flowers
This elegant vase is just the thing to show off a creative arrangement and she can reuse it as an objet d’art as well.
For the Discerning Coffee-Loving Mom
Only the most elegant mug will do and this delicate porcelain one will make her morning cup even tastier.
For the Mom Who Has to Stand Out
Take a cue from Tilda Swinton — red frames are a strong look that’s super striking and cool.
For the Mom Who Loves Fun Earrings
Nothing’s more playful than rhinestones and strawberries.
For the Mom Who Studied Art History
The pattern on this scarf was designed by Janos Ber, a Hungarian artist who was inspired by Matisse and American post-war painters.
For the Mom Who Loves Comfort But Doesn’t Want an Ugly Shoe
Futuristic metallic green is super slick while the low heel means she won’t be hobbling around in pain.
For the Mom Who Loves Subtlety
A delicate pendant with a tiny sapphire she can wear every day will be much appreciated. Plus, if you want to personalize it, the back can be engraved.
For the Mom Who Wants to Go to Work in Style
Take a cue from our very smart In Her Shoes subject Ann-Gel Palermo and give her office-appropriate shoes that are a step up from her normal flats.
For the Mom Who’s Super Picky About Her Tea
A vintage copper kettle is the ultimate kitchen show-stopper, especially as she gentle pours hot water over her fancy teas.
For the Mom Who’s Secretly Into Sneakers
Leopard trim at the heels give it that extra something without delving into hypebeast territory.
For the Mom Who Loves Taking Photos
If you don’t want to drop $1,000 on a phone, get her this one instead — users love the camera for it’s ability to create crisp photos even in low-light situations.
For the Mom Who Loves Flashy Jewelry
An equally as shiny watch is the perfect finishing touch on her wrist.
For the Mom Who Loves Labels
You can’t go wrong with Prada in a power color.
For the Mom Who Loves Color
This beautiful silk-blend blazer seamlessly goes from lounging around the house to a smart-casual meeting. Pulling off magenta is a bold move, but it’s slightly muted by the tropical print.
For the Mom Who Also Wants a Trip to Italy
Get as close to the real thing with these Dolce & Gabbana shoes. Between the bright-blue lining and the jeweled top, these are fun, festive, and perfect for wearing on a yacht. Just saying.
For the Classic Mom
If your mom just appreciates good craftsmanship and good style, this is the ring for her.
For the Mom Who Just Wants to Be Cozy
Help her ease into spring with a cashmere-linen blend, slouchy sweater. Bonus — it comes in on-trend lavender.
For the Mom Who Loves the Royals
Give the gift of British heritage with a functional Burberry bag.
For the Mom Who Loves Celebrity Style
The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet is a favorite among the Hollywood set. It’s a classic that goes with everything.
For the Mom Who’s a Boss
This classic Rolex is sure to impress in big meetings.
For the Super-Feminine Mom
The alligator leather strap and delicate gold frame make this watch feel like it’s lifted from Audrey Hepburn’s jewelry box.
For the Mom Who Has Lots of Stuff
She needs an oversize tote that still has a little bit of structure. Enter, the Bottega Veneta Cesta bag.
For the Mom Who Loves Diamonds
They’re a mom’s best friend, too.
If You Need to Make a Really Big Statement
It’s got python-embossed corners and a python handle, and it costs over $6000.
For the Mom Who Believes in Doing Good
Ten percent of all profits from this ring will go toward Save the Children if you purchase it in stores before Mother’s Day.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.