The Ultimate Fancy Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything

Sometimes you just have to pull out all the stops for your mom. Maybe you just got a big promotion, or maybe your mom isn’t shy about appreciating the finer things in life (it is Taurus season after all). Whether she prefers her creature comforts in the form of Egyptian Cotton sheets or an animal-printed silk scarf, you’ll find something for your mom in our fancy-schmancy gift guide.

For the Mom Who Likes to Sleep In

SFERRA Celeste Fitted Sheet
SFERRA Celeste Fitted Sheet
From $120, Saks Fifth Avenue

Motherhood means giving up on so many hours of sleep. Make up for it now with these 406-thread-count Egyptian-cotton sheets.

From $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue
For the Mom Who Isn’t Afraid of Flash

BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES
BLACK MEDUSA STRASS SUNGLASSES
$265, Versace

Classic black cat-eye glasses with the signature Versace Medusa detail is just the glamorous touch she wants.

$265 at Versace
For the Mom Who Deserves More Than Just Flowers

LARGE TAPER VASE by Gurli Elbaekgaard
LARGE TAPER VASE by Gurli Elbaekgaard
$280, RW Guild

This elegant vase is just the thing to show off a creative arrangement and she can reuse it as an objet d’art as well.

$280 at RW Guild
For the Discerning Coffee-Loving Mom

Herbarium butterfly mug
Herbarium butterfly mug
$350, Gucci

Only the most elegant mug will do and this delicate porcelain one will make her morning cup even tastier.

$350 at Gucci
For the Mom Who Has to Stand Out

PEEKABOO Burgundy sunglasses
PEEKABOO Burgundy sunglasses
$390, Fendi

Take a cue from Tilda Swinton — red frames are a strong look that’s super striking and cool.

$390 at Fendi
For the Mom Who Loves Fun Earrings

CRYSTAL EARRINGS
CRYSTAL EARRINGS
$395, Miu MIu

Nothing’s more playful than rhinestones and strawberries.

$395 at Miu MIu
For the Mom Who Studied Art History

Rosace de Janos Ber 90cm Silk Scarf
Rosace de Janos Ber 90cm Silk Scarf
$395, Hermes

The pattern on this scarf was designed by Janos Ber, a Hungarian artist who was inspired by Matisse and American post-war painters.

$395 at Hermes
For the Mom Who Loves Comfort But Doesn’t Want an Ugly Shoe

THE AVA SANDAL
THE AVA SANDAL
$398, Stuart Weitzman

Futuristic metallic green is super slick while the low heel means she won’t be hobbling around in pain.

$398 at Stuart Weitzman
For the Mom Who Loves Subtlety

Round Tag
Round Tag
$500, Tiffany

A delicate pendant with a tiny sapphire she can wear every day will be much appreciated. Plus, if you want to personalize it, the back can be engraved.

$500 at Tiffany
For the Mom Who Wants to Go to Work in Style

LE PLIAGE CUIR MOCASSINS
LE PLIAGE CUIR MOCASSINS
$520, Longchamp

Take a cue from our very smart In Her Shoes subject Ann-Gel Palermo and give her office-appropriate shoes that are a step up from her normal flats.

$520 at Longchamp
For the Mom Who’s Super Picky About Her Tea

Coppermill Kitchen Vintage Copper Large Round English Tea Kettle
Coppermill Kitchen Vintage Copper Large Round English Tea Kettle
$525, Food 52

A vintage copper kettle is the ultimate kitchen show-stopper, especially as she gentle pours hot water over her fancy teas.

$525 at Food 52
For the Mom Who’s Secretly Into Sneakers

STARTER Sneakers
STARTER Sneakers
$565, Golden Goose

Leopard trim at the heels give it that extra something without delving into hypebeast territory.

$565 at Golden Goose
For the Mom Who Loves Taking Photos

Pixel 2
Pixel 2
From $649, Google

If you don’t want to drop $1,000 on a phone, get her this one instead — users love the camera for it’s ability to create crisp photos even in low-light situations.

From $649 at Google
For the Mom Who Loves Flashy Jewelry

Movado Bold Bracelet Watch, 34mm
Movado Bold Bracelet Watch, 34mm
$695, Nordstrom

An equally as shiny watch is the perfect finishing touch on her wrist.

$695 at Nordstrom
For the Mom Who Loves Labels

large saffiano leather wallet
large saffiano leather wallet
$700, Prada

You can’t go wrong with Prada in a power color.

$700 at Prada
For the Mom Who Loves Color

F.R.S FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS floral waist-tied blazer
F.R.S FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS floral waist-tied blazer
$930, Farfetch

This beautiful silk-blend blazer seamlessly goes from lounging around the house to a smart-casual meeting. Pulling off magenta is a bold move, but it’s slightly muted by the tropical print.

$930 at Farfetch
For the Mom Who Also Wants a Trip to Italy

Dolce & Gabbana Mallorca print sandal
Dolce & Gabbana Mallorca print sandal
$945, Dolce & Gabbana Boutiques

Get as close to the real thing with these Dolce & Gabbana shoes. Between the bright-blue lining and the jeweled top, these are fun, festive, and perfect for wearing on a yacht. Just saying.

$945 at Dolce & Gabbana Boutiques
For the Classic Mom

CAVIAR GOLD DIAMOND X RING
CAVIAR GOLD DIAMOND X RING
$1,150, Lagos

If your mom just appreciates good craftsmanship and good style, this is the ring for her.

$1,150 at Lagos
For the Mom Who Just Wants to Be Cozy

MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Ribbed cashmere and linen-blend sweater
MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Ribbed cashmere and linen-blend sweater
$1,550, Net-a-Porter

Help her ease into spring with a cashmere-linen blend, slouchy sweater. Bonus — it comes in on-trend lavender.

$1,550 at Net-a-Porter
For the Mom Who Loves the Royals

The Medium Leather Belt Bag
The Medium Leather Belt Bag
$2,290, Burberry

Give the gift of British heritage with a functional Burberry bag.

$2,290 at Burberry
For the Mom Who Loves Celebrity Style

Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs
Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs
$3,900, Van Cleef & Arpels

The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet is a favorite among the Hollywood set. It’s a classic that goes with everything.

$3,900 at Van Cleef & Arpels
For the Mom Who’s a Boss

Oyster Perpetual 31
Oyster Perpetual 31
$4,950, Rolex

This classic Rolex is sure to impress in big meetings.

$4,950 at Rolex
For the Super-Feminine Mom

CLASSIMA
CLASSIMA
$4,800, Baume et Mercier

The alligator leather strap and delicate gold frame make this watch feel like it’s lifted from Audrey Hepburn’s jewelry box.

$4,800 at Baume et Mercier
For the Mom Who Has Lots of Stuff

COBALT INTRECCIATO NAPPA MEDIUM CESTA BAG
COBALT INTRECCIATO NAPPA MEDIUM CESTA BAG
$3,350, Bottega Veneta

She needs an oversize tote that still has a little bit of structure. Enter, the Bottega Veneta Cesta bag.

$3,350 at Bottega Veneta
For the Mom Who Loves Diamonds

Trésor Quartz 36 MM
Trésor Quartz 36 MM
$4,500, Omega Watches

They’re a mom’s best friend, too.

$4,500 at Omega Watches
If You Need to Make a Really Big Statement

CAPUCINES PM
CAPUCINES PM
$6,050, Louis Vuitton

It’s got python-embossed corners and a python handle, and it costs over $6000.

$6,050 at Louis Vuitton
For the Mom Who Believes in Doing Good

B.ZERO 1 Ring
B.ZERO 1 Ring
$4,350, Bulgari

Ten percent of all profits from this ring will go toward Save the Children if you purchase it in stores before Mother’s Day.

$4,350 at Bulgari
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

