Watch an Exclusive Video of Givenchy’s Spring Couture Collection

Remember the scene in Marie Antoinette where Kirsten Dunst dances around Versailles to the tune of “I Want Candy”? Givenchy has now usurped that chic castle scene with a new film released today, showcasing artistic director Clare Waight Keller’s ethereal spring couture collection.

The brand enlisted Carlota Guerrero, a Barcelona-based photographer and art director, to create the short film, which could easily be a trailer for a Phantom Thread–style thriller. Guerrero titled it “Mysteries of a Night Garden” and focused her camera on one model with a cropped haircut. She stands in a voluminous white gown among other models wearing the crisp, classic collection — until she’s transported to her own world, surrounded by butterflies.

It’s not the first time Givenchy has shown an affection for somewhat spooky fashion films — recently, Steven Meisel filmed young starlets in a haunted house for the label. This spring couture collection was one of the season’s favorites, earning acclaim for Waight Keller’s attention to detail and tailoring as well as her references to Hubert de Givenchy’s taste. The film plants the couture collection firmly in 2018. Watch the full clip above.