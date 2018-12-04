Glossier To Build Second Permanent Store Outside of New York

Photo: Glossier

Despite constantly generating new exciting retail pop-ups, Glossier only has one brick-and-mortar store. No, it’s not the plush, all-red perfume one, or the chicken-and-waffles-and-eyeshadow location — it’s a showroom on the 6th floor of an otherwise discreet NoLita building. But today, the millennial makeup giant announced that it’s launching a permanent store in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue. The 1,500 square-foot store will open next month.

CEO and founder Emily Weiss told Women’s Wear Daily that the store is the “pinnacle of engagement with Glossier.” As an ode to Los Angeles (and Instagram) it will include a “Glossier Canyon,” made for generating selfies.

But — sadly for those not living in New York or LA — this doesn’t mean that Glossier stores will crop up everywhere. Weiss told WWD, “Our offline activations are really the icing on the cake — we’re not looking to go wide with those.”