Secretive Streetwear Brand Issues Cryptic Statement on the Future of the Label

Photo: Jacopo Raule / Stringer/2018 Getty Images

Provocateurs gonna provoke. The latest shakeup in streetwear comes from Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy. The stylishly secretive designer released an equally cryptic statement on Instagram early Wednesday morning, saying his eponymous label will cease to exist “as you know it.”

Just yesterday, Rubchinskiy told Hypebeast that he was tired of doing season to season. “I want to change the strategy and do more project-based things. Maybe that means a womenswear line sometime.” He also said he wanted to focus on his other line, Paccbet. Paccbet has recently collaborated with Carhartt, the all-American workwear brand.

But between Vetements’ woes, Virgil Abloh’s appointment at Louis Vuitton, and this new announcement, it’s clear that streetwear is changing. Hopefully fanny packs will survive.