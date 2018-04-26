This Spring Jacket Feels New and Vintage at the Same Time

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Leave it to Gucci’s Alessandro Michele to mash up references as diverse as Elton John’s wardrobe, the Ice Capades, and Working Girl and come out with a collection that still feels fresh. Case in point: this floral linen jacket, one of the standout pieces from his spring 2018 collection. Trimmed in black piping and cut to flatter the waistline, it looks sort of like Sgt. Pepper and sort of like your grandmother’s drapes, but somehow, it just works.

On the runway, the jacket was paired with a long, pale yellow skirt of tiered ruffles, along with tube socks, embellished velvet slippers, and a bondage-worthy dog-collar choker. If this feels daunting, it will look just as good with a cropped jean and loafer.