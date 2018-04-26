Here Are Hourglass Cosmetics’ New Skin-Care-Meets-Makeup Products

If you’ve been wondering how Madonna looks so great, it’s partially due to her zest for life and also due to using this product onstage. To keep her makeup in place through her explosive performances, her former makeup artist, Gina Brooke, reached for Hourglass’s Veil Mineral Primer. Years later, the primer holds up by locking makeup in place. To celebrate its ten-year anniversary, the brand has released three new complexion products.

Rounding out the family is Hourglass’s new Veil Retouching Fluid. The formula is a concealer and serum-like hybrid designed to not look cakey or even like you’re wearing anything on your skin. Even when worn the entire day, the Fluid allegedly provides a soft, hydrating shield that feels weightless. Unfortunately, it only comes in six shades, though the brand says they can be blended to fit a range of skin tones.

To set your makeup, Hourglass made a setting powder that purportedly doesn’t settle into pores. It’s made with light-reflecting particles, and unlike other translucent powders, this one promises it won’t give you the dreaded powdery face when you take a picture with a flash. If you want to bake your face, this one absorbs all the excess oils on your face so you won’t have to reapply as much throughout the day. Hourglass also made a dual-ended fluffy brush that’s made of synthetic bristles and dust away powders.

The new Veil collection products are available now at Sephora, and we’re sure they would be pop-star approved.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.