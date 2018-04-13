How This DJ Keeps Her Skin So Good

Photo: Samantha Duenas

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think “Why is your skin so good?” We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good, a series.

If your skin gets wonky after a long flight or a late evening, imagine what it would be like if you were a traveling musician. DJ Samantha Duenas (@sosoupersam) travels over 150,000 miles a year, performs late into the night, and just wrapped up shooting music videos for her tour. Below, she talks to the Cut about how she manages to look wide-awake and glowy despite her schedule.

“I try to keep my routine as simple as possible and not introduce too many different products that might confuse my skin,” Duenas said. She also swears by drinking lots of water, never skimping on SPF, and taking her makeup off before bed. Read on for her favorite products.

The Makeup Remover

$5, Bed Bath Beyond Neutrogena Cleansing Makeup Remover Facial Wipes “Every night the first thing I do is remove all my makeup with these wipes.” $5 at Bed Bath Beyond Buy

The Scrub

$65, Sephora Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder “I give my face a good scrub with this Tatcha enzyme rice powder. It has a granular feel and it really works to clean out my pores.” $65 at Sephora Buy

The Toner

$32, La Peau Rose Organic Aqua Rose Toner “You have to have toner! I put some on a cotton pad and swab the skin.” $32 at La Peau Rose Buy

The Moisturizer

$68, Sephora Tatcha Water Cream Moisturizer “This water cream! I put it all over my face.” $68 at Sephora Buy

The Sunscreen

$51, Dermstore Jan Marini Skin Research Antioxidant Daily Face Protectant SPF 33 “I never leave the house without putting on SPF.” $51 at Dermstore Buy

The Eye Cream

$135, Barneys Tatcha Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream “More Tatcha! I make sure I get this all over around my eyes.” $135 at Barneys Buy

