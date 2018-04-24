The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

James Comey Is Serving Up Cheeky Cocktails at His Book Party

[REDACTED]

6:09 p.m.

Harassment at New York Public Radio Wasn’t ‘Systemic,’ Investigation Finds

An independent investigation was conducted after allegations of harassment emerged at WNYC.

5:40 p.m.

We Finally Know When ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Bar TomTom Is Opening

Tom Sandoval claims the bar’s grand opening is imminent.

5:37 p.m.

J.Crew Has Your New Spring Sneaker

For all the pattern lovers out there.

5:27 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian Went to D.C. to Advocate for Safer Beauty Products

Kourtney takes Kongress.

5:21 p.m.

Actress Allison Mack Praises Alleged Sex Cult in Newly Resurfaced Video

“I want to be remembered for the way I impacted people.”

5:09 p.m.

This Korean Brand Is Launching a New Mask for Puffy Eyes

While you were sleeping, the mask was de-puffing.

5:00 p.m.

If You’re Not Angry About Chikesia Clemons, You’re Not Paying Attention

The time for justice is now.

4:30 p.m.

Everyone’s Looking for Something in This Episode of Terrace House

A recap of your favorite Japanese reality TV show.

4:01 p.m.

Women in The Handmaid’s Tale: A Comprehensive Taxonomy

Ahead of season two, here’s your guide to the fictional patriarchy.

3:11 p.m.

This Week, Fashion Activists Are Asking ‘Who Made My Clothes?’

It’s Fashion Revolution Week.

2:54 p.m.

Donald Trump Rudely Called Out Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Dandruff’

Was it a gesture of dominance? Affection? A public negging?

2:51 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak

With some advice from the CDC about your salads.

2:45 p.m.

Hermès’s Newest Perfume Is for People Who Hate Roses

And it can be a gift for Mother’s Day.

2:36 p.m.

Tory Burch Loves the Smell of Saltwater Taffy and Fresh Tennis Balls

The designer on what heaven and purple islands smell like.

2:30 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Allison Mack’s Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

The Smallville actress, who is charged with sex trafficking and related crimes, was released on $5 million bond on April 24.

2:26 p.m.

Once Again, Donald Trump Awkwardly Tries to Hold His Wife’s Hand

It’s the pinky wiggle that really does it.

2:21 p.m.

A Groundbreaking Creative Duo on What Happens When Art Meets Fashion

The two talked about the death of criticism and the future of fashion at Harvard last night.

1:47 p.m.

12 Mother’s Day Gifts From the Shopbop Sale

Including goodies from Jonathan Adler, DVF, and more.

1:38 p.m.

On the Wild Versatility of Selena Gomez’s New Haircut

Like the micro-animal the tardigrade, Selena Gomez’s haircut can do it all.