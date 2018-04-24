J.Crew Has Your New Spring Sneaker

J.Crew Has Your New Spring Sneakers

J.Crew has teamed up with SeaVees to create the ultimate spring and summer sneaker, which comes in five eye-popping styles. Take your pick of bananas or cherries set against a white backdrop, Liberty of London’s signature Navy Poppy pattern, a blue leaf print created in Jaipur, India, or SeaVees’ first platform sneaker. Throw these on with some cropped jeans, a fanny pack, and tiny sunglasses, and you’re set to go for the rest of the season. Scroll ahead to shop the J.Crew x SeaVees collection.

SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend sneakers with embroidered fruit
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend sneakers in Liberty poppy floral
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend sneakers in Liberty poppy floral
$98, J.Crew
$98 at J.Crew
Buy
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend sneakers in SZ Blockprints™ blue leaves
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend sneakers in SZ Blockprints™ blue leaves
$98, J.Crew
$98 at J.Crew
Buy
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend platform sneakers
SeaVees® for J.Crew Legend platform sneakers
$88, J.Crew
$88 at J.Crew
Buy

