J.Crew Has Your New Spring Sneaker

J.Crew has teamed up with SeaVees to create the ultimate spring and summer sneaker, which comes in five eye-popping styles. Take your pick of bananas or cherries set against a white backdrop, Liberty of London’s signature Navy Poppy pattern, a blue leaf print created in Jaipur, India, or SeaVees’ first platform sneaker. Throw these on with some cropped jeans, a fanny pack, and tiny sunglasses, and you’re set to go for the rest of the season. Scroll ahead to shop the J.Crew x SeaVees collection.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.