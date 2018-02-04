14 Hilarious Reactions to the the ‘Jewish Rebellion’ Essay

Photo: Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images

Today in Bad Things That Happened on the Internet, writer Carey Purcell published a ‘Why I’m Leaving New York Essay’ for the Washington Post — except instead of being about leaving New York, it’s about why she’s done dating Jewish men.

Sorry, Jewish men!!!!

As Purcell writes in the piece, she is a total catch: a self-proclaimed WASP who is “blond, often wear[s] pearls and can mix an excellent, and very strong, martini.” Yet despite these qualities, all two of her past Jewish boyfriends have broken up with her.

Overlooking the many personal reasons that her relationships may have ended, Purcell points instead to a fundamental Jewish-guy prejudice against flaxen-haired, Martini-swilling shiksa goddesses like herself. After citing the interference of one man’s “overbearing” Jewish mother, she concludes that she had served as these boyfriends’ “last act of defiance against cultural or familial expectations before finding someone who warranted their parents’ approval — perhaps the equivalent of a woman dating a motorcycle-driving, leather-jacket wearing ‘bad boy’ before settling down with a banker with a 9-5 job.”

Predictably, people on the internet had plenty to say in response:

judas was also tired of being a jewish man's rebellion — mark (@kept_simple) April 2, 2018

ah yes the well known and not at all degrading "why i don't date jews anymore" coming of age story. thanks @washingtonpost https://t.co/hvdzqSuEWC — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) April 2, 2018

I for one, am relieved that The Israelite's LUST for the Willowy Shiksa is finally being EXPOSED, no thanks to (((the media))) https://t.co/iZKjCbyLJM — T'Challah 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) April 2, 2018

fyi a jewish man's rebellion is actually getting a tattoo and hiding it from your parents so you can be buried in a jewish cemetery — Jake Nevins (@jhnevins) April 2, 2018

The Jewish media didn't want this published, but the jewish media's overbearing jewish mom made them do it to prove that shiksas can't be trusted https://t.co/EAyk8uJQJj — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) April 2, 2018

I've dated two men from Ohio, and let me tell you, I'm tired of being just an excuse for all Midwesterners to say "coke' instead of "pop" for a while https://t.co/ikDZg87UQ8 — Olga Khazan (@olgakhazan) April 2, 2018

wow i am so sorry on behalf of all of us loud, non-pearl wearing jewish slobs who have stolen your nice jewish boyfriends https://t.co/tdmJePD6ym — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 2, 2018

so sad this antisemitic lady's relationships with jews didnt work out! must be the jews' fault - back to the shtetl everyone, we tried!https://t.co/oomcextxX0 — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 2, 2018

If your largely secular boyfriend doesn’t invite you to his family’s seder, he’s just not that into you, honey. https://t.co/tc3qWTmYmn — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) April 2, 2018

This article includes zero (0) mentions of competitive bragging, gefilte fish, or haggling over one's preferred Chinese restaurant until it's too late to get a reservation on Christmas. 0/10 would not hate read again https://t.co/ToysjEO9fE — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) April 2, 2018

The relationships were awful -- and the portions were so small! https://t.co/i7hIF2l1Gh — willy 💧 (@willystaley) April 2, 2018

It's definitely not super racist and pathologically narcissistic to write an op-ed in a major newspaper about how you're done dating people of one specific religion, no sirree bob https://t.co/syEJDJJBaK — Woman (@hels) April 2, 2018

"A Jewish Man's Rebellion" is my misunderstood LP of jazz standards played on shofar pic.twitter.com/LjuRP7tWxL — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) April 2, 2018

