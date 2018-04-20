The Latest on the Cut

1:22 p.m.

An Artist Reimagines ‘Alice in Wonderland’ As a Muslim Woman

Maïmouna Guerresi designs the clothing in her mystical portraits of “Aisha.”

1:01 p.m.

A Florida High-School Student Was Shot During National School Walkout Day

The shooting occurred at a high school in Ocala, Florida.

12:35 p.m.

Justin Bieber Will Never Let Go of His Taco Bell

He also used the women’s restroom at the fine-dining establishment.

12:34 p.m.

I Made Weed-Infused Cacio e Pepe and Lost an Entire Weekend

Turns out there’s a big difference between a teaspoon and a tablespoon of cannabutter.

12:17 p.m.

36 Unique Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Guaranteed to please even the pickiest of moms.

12:00 p.m.

I Didn’t Know What ‘Glow-y’ Meant Until I Tried This Moisturizer

And I conducted an experiment to prove it.

12:00 p.m.

6 Women on Living With Bipolar Disorder

And how they decided whether (or not) to disclose their diagnosis to others.

11:56 a.m.

Everybody Wants to Know What a Fashion Psychologist Thinks

Dawnn Karen is suddenly a media darling.

11:20 a.m.

‘Gambling Grandma’ Accused of Killing Two People Arrested in Texas

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess was caught after a nationwide manhunt.

11:14 a.m.

All of Olivia Pope’s Best White Outfits

A celebration of Scandal’s finest looks, from the pilot to last night’s series finale.

11:03 a.m.

Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Swears by This Weird Gizmo for Perfect Lashes

Mario Dedivanovic on his favorite drugstore brands.

11:00 a.m.

Here’s What Kate Middleton Will Be Doing During the Royal Wedding

She’ll reportedly take it easy during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day.

10:50 a.m.

31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Le Creuset

The best of the internet’s sales bins.

10:24 a.m.

Now Brad Pitt Is ‘Infatuated’ With MIT Professor Neri Oxman

Let’s take a look at Pitt’s tabloid rollout.

10:19 a.m.

How a Head Injury Really Could Alter Your Self-Perception

The sorta-science of I Feel Pretty.

8:39 a.m.

‘Argument Can Actually Be Joyful’: Women, Critics, and What It Means to Be Sharp

A new book looks back on the careers of Joan Didion, Susan Sontag, Nora Ephron, and more.

8:00 a.m.

5 Crucial Things to Know About the Kim Wall Murder Trial

The verdict is expected in the coming days.

7:47 a.m.

Has Kim Kardashian Found Her Next Business Venture in a World Without Dash?

Shapewear by Kim is a great idea.

7:00 a.m.

Worst Sex Ever: The Tale of the Rogue Tampon

“I had a decision to make and I needed to make it pretty quickly: When was the moment to run to the bathroom?”

6:30 a.m.

The Queer, Christian Model Redefining Size Standards

Meet Jess Miller.