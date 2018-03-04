Karlie Kloss Is Not Trying to Hide Josh Kushner

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Seemingly unassuming model and coder Karlie Kloss has quite the dramatic inner circle. From her are-they-or-aren’t-they friendship with Taylor Swift to her maybe-alliance with Katy Perry, Kloss has frequently had to comment about her relationships to clear the air. This time, she spoke with Porter about her relationship with Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared and brother-in-law of Ivanka.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss said. “Caroline Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Kloss and Kushner have been dating since 2012, and recently attended the March for Our Lives rally together (and the Women’s March). Since Jarvanka entered the White House, Kloss has kept her already secretive relationship even more private. She rarely posts photos of herself and Kushner on Instagram (her squad of fellow models gets way more tags than he does). Kushner, on the other hand, loves to post about Kloss. But, neither of them have anything to hide, though!