Kate Hudson revealed on Friday that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa. This will be her third child.

The 38-year-old actress shared her pregnancy news in an Instagram post, which also doubled as a gender-reveal announcement. Sporting a visible baby bump in a boho-chic dress, Hudson was joined by her two sons, Ryder and Bingham, and other friends and family in the post. They popped several balloons — and pink confetti and smaller balloons emerged, meaning that she’s expecting a girl (her first).

“SURPRISE!!!,” Hudson wrote in the caption of her post. She went on to explain that she’s been absent on social-media channels because “I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children.” She also said that she’s been “smiling and pretending like everything is amazing” while out and about during this pregnancy, but that she was “lying” since she felt so awful.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!,” Hudson wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

Congrats to the happy family!