Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, Kate Middleton welcomed her third child with Prince William. The baby boy was born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London — the same hospital where Middleton’s first two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were born. It also happens to be where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry. So it’s safe to say that the hospital holds important significance to certain British royal fans — and yowza, did they ever show their enthusiasm this time around.

Here, a collection of some of the wildest scenes from outside the Lindo Wing on Monday morning, from royalists who camped out for days and popped Champagne, to Biblical art created for the birth.

Elderly man in Union Jack outfit with Union Jack apparel and a doll:

Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man holding art depicting Kate Middleton as Virgin Mary, Prince William as Joseph, new baby as Jesus, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Biblical figures:

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

This woman has been camping out for “15 days”!!!!!!

"We've been here for 15 days... It's worth it!" - @KayBurley meets the crowds waiting outside St Mary's hospital in London to catch a glimpse of the #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/kJnD9E4rXo — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2018

And here are people as they camp out:

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Press from around the world lines the streets waiting for news and/or a glimpse of anything royal:

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The Town Crier, in the year 2018, announcing the birth of the baby on the steps of the hospital:

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

People were awaiting the birth by placing bets on the sex and name of the royal baby outside the Lindo Wing:

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

And perhaps the most bizarre sighting of all … a wax figure of Queen Elizabeth drove past the Lindo Wing after the birth:

Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

What a time to be alive.