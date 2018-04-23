Kate Middleton Just Had Her 3rd Baby!

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Talk about timing — less than a month before The Wedding, Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child. Kensington Palace announced Monday morning that she was in the “early stages of labour.” Several hours later, the Palace announced that she had given birth to a baby boy.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The new royal baby will be fifth in line for the throne, behind his older sister Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry — Meghan Markle’s fiancé — will be bumped to sixth in line.

As for names, currently the front-runners are Albert and Arthur for a boy. Welcome to the world, Albert and/or Arthur!

This post has been updated throughout.