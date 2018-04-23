Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out With Their New Royal Baby Boy

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Monday, mere hours after giving birth to a human being, Kate Middleton emerged from the absolutely wild Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, in a red Jenny Packham dress and heels — along with her third child (a new baby boy) and husband Prince William.

This isn’t the first time Middleton appeared looking picture-perfect after giving birth. Shortly after her first child Prince George’s arrival in 2013, Middleton and Prince William were photographed leaving the hospital, while she looked stunning in a blue summer dress. The same thing happened after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Middleton and Prince William stepped out of the hospital with the new baby on Monday (whose birth is historic as his arrival doesn’t impact Princess Charlotte’s spot in line to the throne) and posed for some truly Hallmark-ready photographs with their little boy. Then, they ventured back inside to gather their belongings and put the baby in his carseat, before venturing out once again, placing the baby properly in the car, and then driving off toward Kensington Palace.

Congratulations! Less than seven hours after giving birth, Princess Kate (in Jenny Packham) and Prince William present their little prince outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital @people pic.twitter.com/j2Ah2My4jn — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) April 23, 2018

William and Kate show off their newborn son to the world #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/awZALrkON2 — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) April 23, 2018

As this is their third child, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were absolute pros this time around — showing that they’re far less nervous around newborns than they were when Prince George arrived, which is completely understandable. However, Prince William did say, “Thrice the worry,” before the trio took off in their car.

"Thrice the worry" jokes William as he loads up the car with their precious new cargo. Watch for more! #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/Xb9qsdaz1s — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 23, 2018

We can’t wait to see the first pics of the new family of five together for the first time — or perhaps see them in person if we ever get an invite to brunch at Kensington Palace (we are available, Kate!!!)