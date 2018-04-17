Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Putting Up a Façade About Her Relationship

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Behind the rose-tinted filter of Khloé Kardashian’s baby-name announcement, TMZ reports that the new mom is reportedly still furious at her cheating boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

It was just last Thursday that Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson — a day that came on the heels of reports that Thompson had cheated on her repeatedly throughout her pregnancy. While sources told People last week that Kardashian is planning on moving back to Calabasas once the baby is old enough to travel, she has not spoken about the cheating scandal — and if anything, she’s been kind in her public references to Thompson.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Kardashian’s latest Instagram with messages of love from “Mommy and Daddy” is just a façade. The couple reportedly has not been alone since the birth of the baby, and Kardashian hasn’t spoken to Thompson in days. Furthermore, the Kardashian-Jenners are apparently livid — especially Rob, who is, according to TMZ, “raging.”

Again, how soon after birth can babies fly?