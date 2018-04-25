Kim Defends Kanye’s Tweets: ‘He’s Actually Out of the Sunken Place’

Kanye West has been on a Twitter rampage as of late, professing love for his “brother” Trump and their shared “dragon energy,” offering various fridge-poetry aphorisms, and really beating the phrase “sunken place” over the head.
But while Kim apparently called Kanye asking him to clarify his support for Trump (“I don’t agree with everything Trump does,” he tweeted in response), she still has her husband’s back, 100 percent. She explained this via a mini-tweetstorm of her own:
You heard it from Kim: Kanye’s “actually” out of the sunken place when he’s being himself! Which begs the question: What about the rest of the time?