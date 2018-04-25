Kim Defends Kanye’s Tweets: ‘He’s Actually Out of the Sunken Place’

Kanye West has been on a Twitter rampage as of late, professing love for his “brother” Trump and their shared “dragon energy,” offering various fridge-poetry aphorisms, and really beating the phrase “sunken place” over the head.

But while Kim apparently called Kanye asking him to clarify his support for Trump (“I don’t agree with everything Trump does,” he tweeted in response), she still has her husband’s back, 100 percent. She explained this via a mini-tweetstorm of her own:

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

You heard it from Kim: Kanye’s “actually” out of the sunken place when he’s being himself! Which begs the question: What about the rest of the time?