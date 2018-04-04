Kim Kardashian Shares First Full-Family Photo

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Less than a month after getting our first clear glimpse of baby Chicago West, Kim Kardashian West has finally shared her first full-family photo, taken on Easter.

The Wests — who looks wholly unenthused but nevertheless, very attractive — are completely clothed in neutrals, except for North, who’s wearing an embroidered red sweater over her black attire. The boys, Kanye West and Saint, are adorably matching in white collared shirts, black pants, and black sneakers. Then there’s Kim, wearing one of her classic, full-length body-con dresses. She’s cradling Chicago, who is dressed like a typical baby, but a very cute one.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” reads the caption. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”