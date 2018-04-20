Has Kim Kardashian Found Her Next Business Venture in a World Without Dash?

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

Yesterday the world collectively said good-bye to Dash, the Kardashian’s boutique that was once ostensibly the center of their TV show. Kim Kardashian West said on her website that the family had made the difficult decision to shut down all 12 (!) boutiques because, “we’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

At first it sounds like Kim is taking some time to focus on her beauty line, family, and list of enemies. But it’s just time to move on from Dash, in particular. TMZ reported that she is actually gearing up to launch a shapewear and intimates line. Their sources say that she’s partnered with the group behind Khloé’s denim label, Good American, and is ready to “serve the masses.” If TMZ is right, Kim’s new label will be out by year’s end.