Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/2016 Getty Images

Kanye West has made his glorious return to Twitter. Just like the good old days, he’s tweeting esoteric mantras like, “trend is always late.” The 22 tweets he has sent so far include new Yeezy boot styles, neck tats designs, and lots of life advice for creatives. Thankfully, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, has decided to bring him back down to earth. She responded to West’s tweet, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” begging for clarity.

It wasn’t long before her fellow social media connoisseur Chrissy Teigen jumped in on the joke. She offered Kardashian West shelter as West made the transition into a monastic lifestyle.

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

And lest anyone think Kim was not in on the joke, she sent out a final missive explaining herself.

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Kanye may be the (self-proclaimed, on twitter) greatest artist of all time, but Kim is the funny one in their relationship. Even if she has to explain her jokes.