Kris Jenner Reacts Like Typical Mom to Khloé Kardashian Giving Birth

While everyone’s still tweeting and Instagramming, only one Kardashian-Jenner has definitely posted about Khloé Kardashian giving birth to a baby girl earlier today: mama bird, Kris Jenner.

Thursday afternoon, the excited grandmother of nine Instagrammed a GIF of Kendall, repeatedly saying “baby,” with a caption that reads, “BLESSED!!! When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan.”

There is, unsurprisingly, no mention of Kardashian’s cheating boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

While her Instagram is slightly more cryptic, Kourtney Kardashian also posted a photo that some have interpreted as a reaction to her sister’s big day. “GIRL POWER,” reads the caption for a photo of her daughter Penelope, North West, and her friend-publicist Tracy Romulus’s daughter.

Now time for Khloé’s sisters to use their “GIRL POWER” to get her the hell out of Ohio and back to Calabasas.