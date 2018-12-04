Photo: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Cool mom alert. Kylie Jenner stepped out for a walk on Thursday, wearing head-to-toe Fendi with a matching Fendi stroller that presumably held her daughter, Stormi Webster — but that last part is unclear.

If Jenner’s three-month old baby with Travis Scott is, in fact, inside the designer stroller, she’s astonishingly well concealed, which is maybe the point. But let’s be real. While the caption of Jenner’s Instagram post is “stormi strolls,’ this post isn’t about her daugther’s adorable cherub face — it’s an ode to the Fendi logo that adorns her bodycon dress, fanny pack, and stroller.

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

Can we count this as a cryptic reaction to Khloé giving birth earlier today?